How to Access the Confluence in the Dreaming City of Destiny 2

The Dreaming City in Destiny 2 is filled with secrets and activities. Whether you’re competing in the new Blind Well horde mode activity or searching for Ascendant Chests, you’ll spend hours exploring. Perhaps one of the most intriguing and beautiful areas in all of Destiny is the Confluence, and this guide will show you how to access it.

The Confluence

The Confluence is an area of the Dreaming City that can only be accessed via one of three Taken Portals. It can serve as a bit of a shortcut system in a region where there is only one Transmat zone available. More importantly, it is home to at least one Ascendant Chest and is one of Bungie’s most visually stunning areas ever created.

There’s no doubt in my mind that we will discover many more secrets and bits of lore about The Confluence. Rumors about it being the starting point to the Last Wish raid are already abound.

How to Access The Confluence

The above video will show you how to get into the Confluence, and where to find all five Atlas Skews for Week 4 of the Queen’s Quest. To access The Confluence area, Guardians must merely step through a Taken Portal.

The easiest portal to find is in the Spine of Keres. Spawn at the Divalian Mists and then jump on your sparrow. Go all the way left until you are heading toward the large build where you normally speak with the queen in previous seasons.

Before heading toward that building, take a left, but then instantly turn right before you cross the first bridge.

From there, follow the path all the way down to a portal. The video above will show you how to get there, and how to get each Atlas Skew.