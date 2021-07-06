Where is the European Aerial Zone in Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes

The EAZ is a special area in Destiny 2 that is available during the Solstice of Heroes event. It is only available for this event, so if you are new to the game it might be a little confusing about how to get to it.

The EAZ is actually a special activity map that houses the main Solstice of Heroes activity, pitting players against enemies as they attempt to get as many kills as possible. The activity has matchmaking, so even if you play Destiny 2 along you will be matched up with other people.

How to access the EAZ

You can access the EAZ from the Tower but first, you will need to talk to Eva Levante. Open the Director, then go to Destinations, and click on the Tower. You will see a new symbol for the EAZ and will be able to start the game mode from there. You can also interact with the statue to the right of Eva and access it from there.

What is the EAZ?

The European Aerial Zone is a special map that is only available during the Solstice of Heroes event. You can access it by opening your Director, going to the Tower in Destinations, and clicking on the EAZ icon that will be added for the event. Here, teams of three players will take on waves of enemies. You will need to kill as many minibosses as you can in the allotted time, then take out a big boss.

Each day there will be one damage type that is more effective than the others, and this will switch between Solar, Arc, and Void. It is also possible to become elementally empowered, granting enhanced speed, damaging enemies around you, or even going invisible, depending on the buff.

When the big boss dies, a chest will spawn on the map for each of the minibosses you killed, and you will need to get to them before the timer runs out. There can be up to 21 chests in total, and if you open one, your teammates will also get that loot, so you can split up to make sure you get them all.