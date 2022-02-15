How to access the MLB The Show 22 beta/technical test

MLB The Show 22 continues the series’ expansion to new platforms with its jump to Nintendo Switch while also returning to Xbox like it did last year. With the increasing amount of players, server load and game stability are going to be heavily questioned. That is why before the game releases, you can get into the technical test beta and help put stress on the servers in hopes of making the launch day release much better. Here is how to get in.

While the MLB The Show games typically have a closed technical test, this year’s release has been opened up to all players on all platforms. That means you do not need to worry about signing up this time. If you have a Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, or Xbox, all you need to do is go to that console’s store and download the client.

As of this writing, you can not download the technical test/beta, but it will be available on Wednesday, February 16. While you can download it early, you will not be able to play at all until the following day, Thursday, February 17 at 10 AM PT and will end on February 23.

While you can try out the game early, do not expect to have access to your favorite team right off the bat. Typically, the game will give you a pre-assembled team of players that do not reflect current rosters. This year’s test will also include our first chance to try out the new online co-op play with players on other platforms.