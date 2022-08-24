How to activate Rampage Inducer in The Archon in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

The Rampage Inducer is a recent feature added to Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies that allows you to turn the difficulty up at the beginning of a match by increasing the speed and health of enemies in the game. This can speed up the usually very slow beginning rounds of a match and help you get set up faster than you would normally if you have the skill to handle the heat. It was a simple item to interact with when it was introduced in Black Ops Cold War. On the other hand, Vanguard requires you to do a little secret step to activate it. Here is how to activate the Rampage Inducer in The Archon in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies.

How to get the Rampage Inducer in The Archon in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

To get the Rampage Inducer in The Archon, you must first shoot five bull skulls in a particular order. You can do this with any weapon, but one-shot guns like pistols will get it done the easiest. All are located in the starting Temple area. You will know you’ve hit the right skull from a red flame bursting from it momentarily. If you hear a buzzer sound, you’ve failed and will have to wait for two rounds before you can try again.

The first skull is to the left of spawning in.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second is directly in front of the spawn location, to the right of the first one.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third one is further to the right.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fourth is just to the left of the third one.

Screenshot by Gamepur

And finally, the fifth skull is sitting above the Pack-a-Punch machine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This one, in particular, proved to be pretty picky. We regularly got the buzzer sound when we shot it dead on with a shotgun, so maybe try a different weapon with this. We also have heard that you possibly need to be standing outside of the Pack-a-Punch area room for it to count, so try shooting it from a distance to try and get it to work.

Once all skulls have been shot in the right order, turn around from the Pack-a-Punch machine, and you will see a floating rune that allows you to activate Rampage Inducer. To turn it on, interact with it and if you want to turn it off, just interact with it again. It disappears after your game ends, so you must do the skull shooting step every time to make the rune appear.