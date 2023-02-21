There are a wild number of paths to take through much of FromSoftware’s Elden Ring, and the Starscourge Radahn Portal is one that takes a bit of work. Completing the Starscourge Radahn boss fight will irreversibly alter the game world in certain areas, opening up a slew of quests and locations. You’ll need to gather a few materials first, and it may help to have a few levels under your belt before trying this, but here’s how to activate the Starscourge Radahn Portal in Elden Ring.

Finding the Dectus Medallion pieces

In order to open the portal, players are going to need to complete two different Forts to grab both the left and right sides of the Dectus Medallion. The Dectus Medallion is necessary to open the portal itself, so the first steps are to gather these two pieces, at both Fort Haight and Fort Faroth.

Fort Haight — Left Dectus Medallion

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fort Haight is the closer of the two forts that you’ll need to visit, so it makes sense to start here. Fort Haight is ultimately where you’re going to get a Golden Seed, with an entity named Kenneth Haight, so it may be worth starting that quest chain before climbing to the top to grab the Left Dectus Medallion. Regardless of what you want to start before grabbing this, the Left Dectus Medallion is at the top of a tower in Fort Haight, within a chest.

Fort Faroth — Right Dectus Medallion

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s little love for Caelid with its rampant Scarlet Rot and fierce enemies, but we need to hit this region for Fort Faroth, which holds the second half of the Dectus Medallion. Once again, as with Fort Haight, you’ll want to climb the tallest tower within the Fort and find a chest. This chest contains the other half of the Dectus Medallion, allowing you to actually open the portal.

Altus Plateau

Activate the Grand Lift of Dectus to enter the Altus Plateau — this is what will trigger the shift at Radahn Castle to actually challenge Radahn, as it triggers a flag within the game that you’ve progressed a certain amount in the title. Otherwise, you’ll need to progress through Ranni’s questline until she brings this up, and you’ll join forces with Blaidd.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Activate the portal on the western side of the Impassable Greatbridge, and you’ll be within a strange type of festival. Talk to the Eccentric past the gate, on the left side, and tell this NPC you’re ready to begin the festivities. Of course, beating Radahn is a different story.