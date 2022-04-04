Elden Ring update fixes a tough boss who was “unintentionally” nerfed

Elden Ring update 1.03 arrived about two weeks ago, fixing several bugs and adding more NPC functionality. It also made a particular boss, Starscourge Radahn, “unintentionally” easier. Now that nerf is being reversed.

A new version of update 1.03 arrives today on all platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. The patch notes are brief, but they’ll still make some Elden Ring players wince. “Fixed a bug in the balance adjustment of the boss Starscourge Radahn in update 1.03, in which the power of some attacks was unintentionally reduced,” they read. It’s not a late April Fool’s Day joke: if you beat Radahn since update 1.03, then you did actually beat the ‘easier’ version of the boss. Prepare for the usual online discourse.

This update will read as “App Ver. 1.03.2, Regulation Ver. 1.03.3” on the game’s home screen. Note that if you want to summon friends for multiplayer, you have to be on the same version and platform. If really want to keep the nerfed version of Radahn, you’ll be locking yourself out of that feature.

