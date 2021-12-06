How to add Paimon to your Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact

The Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact allows you to add your companions into the teapot and talk to them, having a mild conversation and allowing them to look pretty inside your fantasy home. In a recent Genshin Impact update, you can now also add your favorite emergency food into your home, Paimon.

Obviously, you’ll need to have the Serenitea Pot unlocked. To do this, you’ll need to complete the quest “A New Star Approaches” and reach Rank 28 in Genshin Impact. After this quest, you’ll be able to do the quest “A Teapot to Call Home.”

You won’t be able to add companions into your teapot until you complete the World Quest, “Idle Teapot Talk.” All you have to do is talk to Tubby in your Teapot Realm. After completing that, you’ll be able to add companions to your teapot.

Companions can be added to the outside of your teapot and the inside of your teapot. You can have Paimon chilling outside in the sun, or in the cool shade inside your house. To place a companion, you have to pick the option to put down furniture located at the top right.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After clicking that, you should see an option for “Companion.” This lets you put down any character you already own in Genshin Impact into your teapot. They do take a lot of Serenitea Pot Load, which limits how many objects you can put in one area in your teapot. As a result, choose a remote location to put your companions in.

Paimon will have her own icon within the “Companion” sub-menu. Just click on the icon, click Paimon, and place her anywhere you want.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Paimon will appear in front of you, floating like she always does when she joins you on your adventures throughout Teyvat. You can then proceed to talk to her, unlocking a variety of fun dialogue options to read and relax to.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Paimon has plenty of voiceovers to go through, so if you’re a fan of Paimon, take the time to talk to her. She has some funny interactions with the Traveler here.

Note, that Paimon’s addition to the Serenitea Pot is purely aesthetic. You won’t receive any special rewards for having her in your teapot and is instead meant as something fun to discover yourself.

There is a way to earn rewards from companions. Companions will have favorite furniture sets that you build in your teapot. Once you build a furniture set that a companion enjoys, you can invite them to receive a Primogem reward. Unfortunately, Paimon does not have a preferred furniture set yet.

That’s all you need to know about adding Paimon to the Serenitea Pot! She’s your trusty companion, so be sure to give her a nice spot in your home.