How to adjust mouse speed in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

As in any shooter, finding the right mouse speed in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is critical if you want to get your aim just right. If you aren’t happy with the default speed, and you’re lost in a forest of menu tabs, here’s where to find the settings you need.

First, open your menu with Esc. Then, head to the “Controls” tab. From there, check the “Basic” tab. The settings you need are at the top section, labeled “Mouse”.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two different options to consider when adjusting your mouse speed in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The first is “Look Sensitivity,” which changes the speed your camera will move any time your aren’t aiming down your weapon’s sights or scope. This is especially important for characters that focus on shotguns or melee weapons. The other relevant setting is “ADS Sensitivity.” This adjusts the speed your camera moves while aiming down your weapon’s sights or scope. This is particularly important for characters that fight primarily at long ranges.

While the default settings have a lower ADS than Look Sensitivity, we’d recommend trying them at the same value, as the consistency should be better for your aim. Melee focused builds might benefit from a higher sensitivity on average, since they will need to change direction quickly. Alternatively, ranged builds might benefit from a lower sensitivity, because it will allow for more precision while aiming at a distance. The exact sensitivity that will work best for you will also depend on the DPI setting for your mouse. As always though, your preferences may differ, and the best settings are the ones that work best for you.

Related: How to change and use emotes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands