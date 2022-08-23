Your Island Sanctuary is the perfect way to spend time away from some of the more hectic parts of Final Fantasy XIV. Here, you can craft, farm, and enjoy time exploring your island as you create it. You don’t have to do this alone. You can bring friends and invite them to your island, but you must check off the correct settings and ensure they’re allowed to do so. This guide covers how to allow others on your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV.

Invite friends to your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV

You can invite friends to your Island Sanctuary after you reach a specific Sanctuary Rank. You can do this by leveling up your island and completing the various visions available to you. These visions provide you a slight nudge in the correct direction to progressing through the content on this island, and you’ll be crafting and building much of the content you see on the island. You do not have to have any levels in the Disciple of the Hands or the Land on your character. These activities are separate from those.

After you’ve reached the particular Sanctuary Rank for your Island Sanctuary, you can access your Sanctuary Settings. Here, you can select who has the opportunity to visit your island and who you would like to share it with. They cannot be strangers, and you won’t be able to open it to the public. Your options include all Friends on your friend list, Free Company members, or anyone in your party. You can change these settings anytime to accommodate who you would like to share your Island Sanctuary with. Make sure any players who wish to visit speak with Baldin in Lower La Noscea. You can find Baldin at coordinates (X:24.9, Y:34.8).