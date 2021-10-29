How to avoid the Chapter 10 ledge glitch in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is filled with secrets for players to find. A lot of these involve walking across precarious ledges to get to partially hidden platforms. It is normally as simple as finding them, but one of these secrets will come with everyone’s least favorite aspect of gaming, a bug.

In Chapter 10, while exploring the underground area of an alien planet, players will be able to see an outfit container. If they can get to it, they will receive a Rocket outfit for their trouble. Unfortunately, as they approach the end of the ledge, they might run into a bug.

If they are unlucky, they will reach the end of the ledge, Star-Lord will walk off it, then instantly turn around and start walking back the way he came. Annoyingly, you cannot walk backward on these ledges, so you have no choice but to go all the way to the end and then start again.

If you are hit by it, the trick is to push the thumbstick toward a northwest position as you reach the end, or hit W and A if you are playing on a keyboard. You should also spam the jump button, and this should resolve the problem according to Youtuber Fenrir Mike. That should do the trick and will get you to where you need to be in order to get your hands on that new Rocket outfit.