Battling with your buddy in Pokémon Go is an excellent way to increase the relationship between the two of you. You can use them in combat in any situation, and you may need to have them in your party if you want to complete particular tasks in the mobile game. Here’s what you need to know about how to battle with your buddy in Pokémon Go.

How battling with your buddy works

You need to make sure you have a buddy before you can worry about battling with your buddy. You can do this by clicking on any of the Pokémon in your collection, making them a buddy, or swapping out your existing one. You can swap out your current buddy by clicking their icon on the bottom left of your screen next to your profile picture, opening the buddy screen, and scrolling down to the Swap Buddies option. You will then be able to pick any Pokémon you’ve caught and still have in your collection. This is the same area where you can play with your buddy.

After you have your buddy assigned to you, the next step is to use them in any upcoming battle. These are all available battle options you can do while you have a buddy.

Battling against trainers

Batting in Gyms

Battling against GO Rocket members

When you enter these battles, you must make sure you use your buddy in these conflicts. In addition to this, your buddy needs to be out wandering with you. To do this, you need to give them three berries as a treat, which you can also feed them from your buddy screen.

If you do not use the buddy you’ve assigned yourself, it will not count towards your relationship total and you won’t be able to complete any of the available Field Research or Timed Research tasks.