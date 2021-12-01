All Reshiram weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Reshiram has returned to Pokémon Go. You’ll be able to find it spawning among the many five-star raids available in the game, giving you the chance to defeat it potentially capture it. But you’ll need to make sure you hit all of its weaknesses. In this guide, we’re going to cover all of Reshiram’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter it in Pokémon Go.

All Reshiram weaknesses

Reshiram is a Dragon and Fire-type Pokémon. It will be weak to other Dragon-types, along with Ground and Rock-types. It’s resistant against Grass, Ice, Bug, Steel, and other Dragon-types, so of your available options, you may want to avoid taking other Dragon-types into the encounter. You have better Ground and Rock-type options, and there are several choices available to you.

Best Pokémon counters to Reshiram

The best Pokémon counters to Reshiram are Rhyperior, Tyranitar, and Garchomp.

Rhyperior is a Ground and Rock-type Pokémon, meaning it likely won’t take too much damage against most of Reshiram’s attacks. Of the available attacks a Rhyperior can know, the top choices include mud slap and earthquake, smack down and stone edge, or smack down and rock wrecker, the latter of which is a Community Day-exclusive move.

Tyranitar is a Rock and Dark-type Pokémon. While it does not have as many Rock-type moves to use against Reshiram potentially, it is still a superior choice. You can use one that knows smack down and stone edge, bite and stone edge, or smack down and crunch.

The excellent final choice is Garchomp, which is a Ground and Dragon-type Pokémon. Of the options, it’s a double-edged sword because it is weak to any of Reshiram’s Dragon-type attacks, but Reshiram is also vulnerable to them. It’s a good option for those who want to take a risk, especially against a Reshiram consistently using non-Dragon-type attacks.

You’ll need a full Pokémon team to use against Reshiram. Here are some additional choices for you to consider to add to your team.

Alolan Exeggutor

Dragonite

Excadrill

Groudon

Landorus

Palkia

Ramprados

Salamence

Terrakion

After you defeat Reshiram, you’ll be able to catch it. There is a chance that you can encounter this Pokémon’s shiny type following the raid encounter.