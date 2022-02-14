How to beat Arceus in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

After a long and difficult journey to seek out all of the Pokémon across the Hisui Region, you are faced with one final task; defeat Arceus. Arceus awaits you at the end of the game as the final boss. If you are victorious, you get a piece of Arceus that you can use in battle. Here is how you beat Arceus in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Arceus’ attacks

Screenshot by Gamepur

Arceus has a plethora of attacks that it will use against you throughout the fight. These attacks have no certain order and are more random than other boss battles in the game. The most common attack that Arceus will use is a meteor drop and AOE ring. This attack will have a meteor fall from the sky and strike an area marked in red. At the same time, Arceus will release a blue ring that will spread out across the arena.

The second-most common attack that Arceus seems to use is a laser blast. During this attack, a red orb will appear over Arceus’ head. Multiple lasers will fire out of the ball at you. This will happen five or six times in a row before Arceus will switch attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Arceus has a few other attacks that it will use against you during the fight. One of the hardest attacks to avoid comes when Arceus disappears. When this happens, cracks will appear in the air in the center of the arena. Arceus will then launch itself out of the cracks in a straight line. Other attacks that Arceus can use consist of a pulse that changes the arena color to either blue or pink and a charge attack that requires Arceus to charge up energy before releasing it. The final attack you need to watch out for is Arceus’ teleport attack. This attack will have Arceus teleport next to you and release an explosion.

How to beat Arceus

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Arceus boss fight is not as tough as it sounds. The key to the fight is staying away from Arceus and knowing when to strike. Most of Arceus’ attacks can easily be dodged. The attack you have to watch out for the most is Arceus’ disappearing act. When you see the cracks form in the center of the arena, dodge after you see Arceus come through.

The most common attack that Arceus will use is its AOE ring and meteor combo. During this attack, you can let loose a balm after each ring expands outward. Don’t get cocky and throw multiple balms. This can easily cause you to get hit by the attack. Arceus will end each onslaught of attacks with a charge attack similar to Noble Arcanine. During this time, orbs will appear over Arceus’ head. Hit Arceus with balms to stun it then go in with your Pokémon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When battling Arceus with a Pokémon, type doesn’t really matter. Arceus is able to change its type on the fly. Starting off, it will be weak to fighting-type moves so having a Pokémon that knows one of those moves will be useful. Make sure the Pokémon in your party have a wide range of moves that they can use so that you always have something to use against Arceus when it changes types.

After each battle, you will have the opportunity to throw out some balms before Arceus starts another barrage of attacks. Keep light on your toes and wait until the next round ends so you can get another hit in. Arceus will typically start off a second attack wave by changing the color of the arena. When this happens, run to the area that hasn’t changed color to avoid getting hurt. Rinse and repeat the process until Arceus is defeated.