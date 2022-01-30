How to beat Noble Arcanine in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Growlithe has evolved into Arcanine, but the lightning has driven him into a frenzy like the other nobles. Battle this fearsome foe next to the opening of the volcano on Firespit Island. Be prepared for the fight won’t be easy. Here is how you beat Noble Arcanine in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Arcanine attacks

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fight will open up with Arcanine performing a charge attack. Dodge toward Arcanine instead of to the sides. Dodging to the side can be risky because of the small platforms you will be standing on. If you hit the edge of the platforms, you won’t fall in the lava, but you will hit an invisible barrier. Be careful not to stand in the middle of the arena. Arcanine has a jump attack that he will perform after a charge sometimes. This jump attack is devastating and hard to dodge because of the AOE it emits.

Arcanine’s last attack requires him to charge up for a while. You will see orbs above his head during this time. Interrupt this attack to stun him and prevent the attack from happening. If the attack happens, Arcanine will emit a wall of fire that is impossible to dodge.

How to beat

Screenshot by Gamepur

During the Arcanine fight, try to stick to the sides of the arena and hit Arcanine with balm from afar. Dodge toward Arcanine when he charges to avoid damage. If you are in the center of the arena, stick to a side and dodge backward to avoid taking damage from his AOE jump attack. When you see the orbs appear over Arcanine’s head, hit him with as many balms as you can. This will prevent the attack from happening and stun Arcanine.

Make sure you have a water-type pokemon at the ready for when Arcanine gets stunned so you can quickly knock him down. Near the end of the fight, Arcanine will coat himself in flames and leave a ring of fire in the center of the arena. Don’t be in the center at this time. Dodging while the flames are there will hurt you pretty badly.