How to beat Noble Avalugg in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Avalugg is the last of the Noble Pokémon that have been kicked up into a frenzy from the space-time rift. Avalugg is the master of ice-type moves and won’t hesitate to pierce you with a large icicle or two. Keep on your toes and stay frosty. It’s time to quell a noble’s frenzy. Here is how you beat Noble Avalugg in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Avalugg attacks

Screenshot by Gamepur

The arena for the Avalugg fight is a ledge made of ice that overlooks the area Avalugg stands. As the ledge gets closer to Avalugg, it becomes smaller and smaller. Avalugg has four attacks that he uses in the same order for almost the entire fight.

The first attack is multiple lines of ice balls that he sweeps the arena with. The second attack consists of ice spikes that shoot out of the ground. The third attack in the series has Avalugg shooting ice shards at you. The final attack is an ice beam that he sweeps across the arena.

How to beat Avalugg

Screenshot by Gamepur

Avalugg is a rather easy boss as long as you know how to beat him. During his string of attacks, stay on your toes and watch for the patterns. When Avalugg uses his ice ball attack, strafe from side to side in the arena to avoid it. There is a gap at the end of each string of ice balls so you can avoid it. When Avalugg uses his ice spike attack, pay attention to the ground. You will see rings form where the ice will poke out of the ground.

When Avalugg uses his other ice spike attack, pay attention to the air and dodge whenever a spike gets close. You will need to dodge quite a few times so be prepared. When Avalugg uses his last attack, dodge through the beam to avoid taking damage. Once all of the attacks are finished, you will be able to throw out a Pokémon and initiate a battle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Be sure to throw out a Pokémon that knows either grass, water, steel, ground, rock, or fighting-type moves. Avalugg is weak to all of these but is the weakest against fighting and steel-type moves. Once Avalugg’s health bar is depleted, he will be stunned. Bombard Avalugg with balms and then repeat the process.