How to beat Noble Dialga in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The time has come to face your destiny. If you have taken the route of catching Palkia, you will now have to come face to face with Dialga in a devastating battle of strength. Luckily, you will have Palkia at your side should you need it. Here is how you beat Noble Dialga in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Dialga attacks

Dialga can be a bit overwhelming to take in all at once. This massive beast has some real power behind its attacks. When the battle starts, Dialga will summon comets that will strike the arena. These comets leave a fire AOE that will hurt you if you touch it. Dialga will also release a pulse if you happen to get too close to it. This pulse will throw you back and damage you.

Dialga has two other attacks that you should worry about. The first attack is a blue ring that shoots out of Dialga and expands across the arena. The other attack is another comet attack. During this attack, a line of AOE dots will appear in a line and comets will strike across the arena.

How to beat Dialga

Dialga’s fight is easier than it sounds. Stay light on your feet and keep out of the red-colored areas that appear. That signals that a comet will strike. Throw balms every chance you get. Attacks come pretty regularly and are easy to dodge. The only attack you need to really worry about is the blue AOE ring. When it expands across the arena, dodge through it to avoid taking damage. Dialga will release a few of these rings so pay attention and attack once they are gone.

Keep a little bit of a distance from Dialga when throwing balms. This will ensure that Dialga doesn’t use the pulse attack that will throw you back and leave you open to attack. The lines of comets will come when Dialga’s frenzy meter is at about half. Be prepared and stay out of the lines to avoid damage. Bombard with balms every chance you get and the fight will be over quickly.