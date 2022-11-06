How to beat Sequential Trial 3 in Genshin Impact: Adventurer’s Trials

Genshin Impact has a new event called Adventurer’s Trial, where you have various daily challenges. Completing some challenges can be tricky, but the rewards are worth the trouble. This Genshin Impact guide will tell you how to complete Sequential Trial III, day three of Adventurer’s Trial.

Adventurer’s Trail Day 3: Sequential Trial III

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the third day of Adventurer’s Trial, you must complete three challenges. One of the challenges is from day 1, but the other two are new and exciting. That said, it can sometimes get tricky, like the first challenge where you need to break the floor. When you complete all three of the challenges, you will get 60 Primogems, 20,000 Mora, 2 Philosophies of Ballad, and 6 Adventurer’s Experience.

Challenge 1: Hammering Blow

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first challenge is tricky and arguably the most difficult one. You must collect 220 adventure coins by breaking the golden tiles. You need to stand on the tile, jump, and press the attack button to smash it. The tiles won’t break with just one hit, so you must repeat the process and keep collecting coins. Additionally, you can use Xiao’s ability to get higher jumps and collect coins from the more difficult tiles. At first, the challenge feels slow, but after smashing a few tiles, there will be many coins to collect.

Challenge 2: Smash ‘n’ Bash

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second challenge is from day one of Adventurer’s Trial, but you have Noelle as the playable character. In the challenge, you must destroy the bricks on the wall by attacking it. Aim for the golden bricks with different destructive effects to get bonuses and complete the challenge faster.

Challenge 3: Fast and Furious

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last challenge is the easiest, but you need to have a keen eye as you must defeat eight opponents. You need to attack the enemies with normal attacks, which will cause shockwaves after a certain number of hits. The shockwaves keep getting stronger as you keep attacking, but remember, the enemies will also attack, meaning you must dodge them effectively.