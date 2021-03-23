How to beat Swellow in Pokémon Go – Weaknesses, counters, strategies

The Pokémon that you encounter in raids in Pokémon Go frequently switch out with new ones appearing for every event. The five-star ones are usually the bigger draws, but few smaller ones want to tackle adding another Pokémon to their collection. For the Weather Week event in Pokémon Go, players have the chance to go against Swellow, a Flying-type Pokémon. There are several Pokémon we’re going to recommend you use to take it down.

All of Swellow weaknesses

Swellow is a Flying-type Pokémon. It will be weak to Electric, Ice, and Rock-type moves, but it’s resistant to Ghost, Ground, Bug, and Grass-type Pokémon. Of the weakness choices, we highly recommend going with a Rock or Electric-type Pokémon to use against Swellow.

Best Pokémon to counter Swellow

The best Pokémon you can use to counter Swellow will be Rampardos, Electivire, and Magnezone.

Rampardos is a Rock-type Pokémon. It’s a glass cannon Pokémon that doesn’t have too many defenses, so we highly recommend mixing this in with several other choices that have a bit more defenses. If you use an entire team of Rampardos against a Swellow in a raid, you might win if you’re one of the higher trainer levels, and all of your Rampardos are maxed out, but it’s a mixed bag.

The next choice we’re going to recommend is Electivire, an Electric-type Pokémon. It’s one of the more powerful Electric-type Pokémon. If you’ve been participating in the Battle League at the Ultra or Master League level, you probably have a battle-ready Electrivire ready to tackle Swellow. This Pokémon has quite a bit more defenses than Rampardos, but slightly dips in power, but not by much.

The final Pokémon we’re going to recommend you use to counter Swellow is Magnezone, an Electric and Steel-type Pokémon. Magnezone is a balanced Pokémon that comes with plenty of attack and defenses. What’s even better is because Magnezone is an Electric and Steel-type, it’s extremely resistant to Flying-type attacks, making it the perfect choice to defeat Swellow in raids.

Top Pokémon to counter Swellow

You need a full team of six Pokémon to defeat Swellow in a raid. If you can’t complete a team using the three recommendations we’ve already listed, you have several other choices to use in this battle.

Galarian Darmanitan

Luxray

Mamoswine

Mega Abomasnow

Raikou

Rhyperior

Terrakion

Thundurus (Incarnate)

Thundurus (Therian)

Weavile

Zapdos

Zekrom

Once you’ve defeated Swellow in the raid, you’ll be able to capture it.

