Choosing to become a nun is a dedicated job. You’ll need to honor that dedication if you want your character to become one in BitLife. Taking this job means following a strict set of rules, and if you don’t follow them, they do have consequences. In this guide, we’ll detail how to become a nun in BitLife.

The only way for your character to become a nun is if they are female. If your character is male, they can become a monk, a similar position with a different title. However, you can only choose one or the other based on your character’s gender.

You’ll then need to find the position in the Occupation tab with your female character. You need to have at least completed high school.

The nun position is typically at the bottom as you won’t receive a high salary. The hard part is the job doesn’t usually appear too often. You’ll need to refresh the search multiple times by aging up and waiting for it to appear, or close the application down so your character doesn’t age. Once it does, accept the job, and you’ll become a nun. You also want to make sure your character does not sleep with others, as this is a requirement for the role that does have consequences.