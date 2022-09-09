How to break Sea Debris in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You will face many obstacles as you make your way through Disney Dreamlight Valley. These obstacles will prevent you from progressing until you are able to get rid of them or stop you from seeing the rest of an area. One of the more inconvenient obstacles is Sea Debris. These blue rocks appear on Dazzle Beach and prevent you from crossing the bridge. Here is how you can break the Sea Debris in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to destroy Sea Debris

Before you can break the Sea Debris, you first need to unlock both Moana and Maui. These two characters are unlocked back to back after you gain access to their realm inside Dream Castle. The cost of entering this area will either be 50 or 3,000 Dreamlight depending on when you access it. You can continue on once both of them have arrived in the valley.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once Maui gets to the valley, complete his quests and raise his Friendship Level up to level four. You can easily increase his Friendship Level by giving him his daily favorite items and talking to him. Once he is at Friendship Level four, he will give you the quest called ‘A Tale of Stone and Fire.’ During this quest, you will be tasked with going back to the Moana Region in Dream Castle to retrieve some items for Maui.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you return the items to Maui, he will upgrade your Pickaxe so that it is strong enough to break the Sea Debris. You don’t need to complete the rest of the quest to keep the upgrade, but you do need to complete it if you want to continue his questline. Breaking Sea Debris will get you lots of sand which is useful for making glass.