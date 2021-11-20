How to breed for Budew in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Budew is one of the many baby evolution Pokémon that you can find in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shiny Pearl. If you’re on the lookout for this Pokémon, you may have some trouble finding it. However, there are specific ways you can find this Pokémon and add it to your collection, such as breeding for it. Here’s what you can breed for Budew in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The way you do this is by capturing a Roselia. You can find this Pokémon in the Grand Underground. You’ll be able to reach the Grand Underground by going to Eterna City and speaking to the old man next to the Pokémon Center.

The next step is to find it in the grassy locations. Roselia is a Pokémon you can catch throughout Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, so you don’t have to wait until you obtain a specific TM on your journey. You need to catch two Roselia, a male, and a female.

When you have both your male and female versions of Roselia, bring them to the Pokémon Nursery in Solaceon Town. Make sure one of them is holding the Rose Incense. You can find this location between Routes 210 and 209. Leave them at the Nursery, and return to them after a brief period of time. When you return, they’ll have an egg together. Put that egg in your party, and walk around with it. Eventually, when it hatches, you’ll have a Budew from it.