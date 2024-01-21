All Arrow Types In Palworld & How To Craft Them

Recommended Videos

You fight alongside your Pals in Palworld, meaning you’ll need some quality weapons to stay in the fight. One of the best weapons for keeping your distance is a bow, and you’ve got options when it comes to bows and arrows.

While your first bow will likely be a standard one, pretty soon you’ll encounter Pal materials that can help you craft a wide variety of arrow types. From standard arrows to fire ones and beyond, here are all of the arrows you can craft in Palword, and the materials you’ll need to make them.

Related: Small Settlement Merchant Location & Shop Item List

How Bows and Arrows Work in Palworld

Screenshot by Gamepur

One important note before we dive in is that arrows work a little differently in Palworld. Most fantasy games give you a standard bow, and you can equip any type of arrow to it. But In Palworld, specialty arrows can only be equipped with a specialty bow that matches their type.

That means you’ll need to craft not just Fire Arrows, but a Fire Bow to go along with it if you want to shoot fire at your enemies. So, we’ll be listing the materials for your arrows and their requisite bow in this guide, since you’ll need to craft both to take the special effects into battle.

Palworld Arrow Types and How to Craft

Here’s a breakdown of the different types of arrows you’ll be able to craft in Palworld and what items you’ll need to make them.

Arrow Type Materials Needed Use With Arrow 1 Wood, 1 Stone Old Bow, Three Shot Bow, Crossbow Fire Arrow (x5) 5 Wood, 5 Stone, 1 Flame Organ Fire Bow, Fire Crossbow Poison Arrow (x5) 5 Wood, 5 Stone, 1 Venom Gland Poison Bow, Poison Crossbow

Palworld Bow Types and How to Craft

Using your different types of arrows in Palworld requires having the right kind of bow (or, as you progress in the game, crossbow) to match. Here are the different bows you can craft and the required materials for each.