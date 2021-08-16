How to call an audible in Madden 22

If you want to take your Madden game to the next level, make sure you know how to run an audible. An audible is a change of a play on the fly. This can range from changing the route of a receiver, to even scrubbing the original set and going to a new play, and even formation. Audibles are extremely important in Madden, because if the original playcall is something that can be stopped very easily by the opposition (i.e. trying to run the ball when the opponent is stacking the box with defenders), it’s wise to take advantage and move towards a different call that can yield more yards. So, how do you run an audible in Madden 22? Let’s go over what you need to do.

First off, once you are in the pre-snap formation, you will be able to see how the opposing team is formed. If you feel that you need to change your formation, press X/Square (both offense and defense), and you will see a number of plays that you can call at the bottom right of the screen. To call one of these plays, press the button that is indicated to the left of the play. You can also modify the play that you are currently in by using the right stick, as you can tell your defensive backs to either press (move closer) to the opposing receiver or move back, if necessary.

Keep in mind, however, that when you initially press X/Square to run an audible, you will only see a select few plays. The reason being is that the default screen will only show plays that are in the same formation that you are currently in. In order to scroll through plays from different formations, hit either left or right on the left pad (Xbox or PlayStation controller) and additional plays will be shown.

One last note: if you are trying to change the route of a particular receiver, but not the whole play, press Y/Triangle. This will bring up the screen to change the routes before a play. From there, use the stick directions shown on the screen, in order to change the direction of that particular receiver.