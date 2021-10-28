How to capture sacred sites in Age of Empires 4

There are Sacred Sites that you can during your game of Age of Empires 4. These religious sites can be helpful to you as you battle against another civilization, but capturing them requires a specific unit. Here’s what you need to know about the Sacred Sites you find in Age of Empires 4 and how to capture them.

The only way you’ll be able to capture a Sacred Site is to have a religious unit. You can begin building religious units when your civilization reaches Age III. However, some civilizations, such as the Holy Roman Empire, have a religious unit available to them at the start of a game. These units function similarly to other religious units.

The next step is to find a Sacred Site. They should have a Sacred Site name above their location, and the structure representing it should have a flag in the middle, with stone steps leading to the top, surrounded by ruins.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to bring your religious unit to this location to capture it. Once the Sacred Site is yours, it will give you a steady stream of gold, so long as you own it. Therefore, you’ll want to protect these locations to ensure you keep the supply of gold in your pockets and not let it fall into enemy hands.