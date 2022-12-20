Disney Dreamlight Valley has undergone many changes since its release and has also received some festive additions. With the holiday season, the devs added festive fish for you to catch. Catching all of them will even get you a nice reward. While most of them are fairly easy to find, the Festive Fugu is rather elusive and you can go a long time without spotting catching one. This guide will show you how to catch a Festive Fugu in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find the Festive Fugu in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With the addition of the Missions in Uncharted Space update, you can now collect festive fish in time for the holidays. When looking at the collections menu, you can see that there are five fish for you to find that are scattered around the valley. Unfortunately, until the 18th of December, these fish couldn’t be found. You can locate these fish thanks to their special fishing nodes which appear as red and green rings.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Just like the regular Fugu, there are certain conditions that need to be met in order for you to find the festive variant of the fish. You will need to wait until a thunderstorm rolls in which doesn’t happen very often. Pay attention to the weather in the game. When a thunderstorm starts, make your way down to the Dazzle Beach biome. If you haven’t unlocked it yet, Dazzle Beach can be unlocked using 1,000 Dreamlight.

When you reach Dazzle Beach, go to where the bridge that crosses over the river is. You should see a red and green fishing node next to the bridge. Interact with this node using your fishing rod and you will catch the Festive Fugu. Now you can show off your prize to all the residents of the valley including Stitch, Buzz, and Woody.