How to catch a Galarian Mr. Mime during Winter Holidays 2021 Part 2 event in Pokémon Go

For a brief time, Galarian Mr. Mime will be appearing during the Winter Holidays 2021 Part 2 event in Pokémon Go. Unlike many Pokémon featured in the event, Galarian Mr. Mime won’t be readily available. You’ll need to jump through several hoops if you want to find and capture this Galarian Pokémon and evolve it into Mr. Rime. This guide will cover how to catch a Galarian Mr. Mime during the Winter Holidays 2021 Part 2 event in Pokémon Go.

The only way to encounter a Galarian Mr. Mime is by completing the limited-time Timed Research challenges for the event. There will be two during the Winter Holidays 2021 Part 2, and by working through each of them, you’ll earn a Galarian Mr. Mime encounter in both. Of course, you can choose to do only one if you don’t have the time to complete those two, and Galarian Mr. Mime will show up.

There’s a bonus way to find a Galarian Mr. Mime during this event, and that will be through the mini-event called Winter Wonderland. You’ll need to complete the Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge that appears on December 25 at 10 AM in your local area. The Winter Wonderland event will be happening until December 26, closing out at 8 PM in your local time zone, so you have a limited time to complete it.

Other than those three methods, you won’t be able to find a Galarian Mr. Mime throughout the event. This is because it will not be spawning in the wild, during any raids, eggs, or as field research tasks.