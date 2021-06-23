How to catch a shiny Corsola in Pokémon Go

The shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go are usually difficult to capture, especially if they’re a wild version. A Pokémon that you can find in the wild has a much lower chance of being a shiny version. The real catch is knowing if a Pokémon’s shiny version is available or not. Corsola, the Coral Pokémon, is from the Johto region, and it does have its shiny version available. If you’re on the search for a shiny Corsola, there are only a handful of locations you can visit to find this Pokémon.

The only way you can capture Corsola is to find it alongside the coastal regions of the world in tropical locations. Here’s a breakdown of many of the countries and regions around the world Corsola has a chance to spawn.

Colombia

Cuba

Dominican Republic

Ethiopia

India

Indonesia

Kenya

Madagascar

Malaysia

Mexico

Northern Australia

Papua New Guinea

Peru

Philippines

Puerto Rico

Saudi Arabia

Thailand

Vietnam

Yemen

While visiting any of the above locations, the big factor is checking near the coastline. You want to be within a mile or two of most water locations in these countries. The further away from the water you are, the fewer chances you have of locating Corsola and thereby missing its shiny version.

You want to try to activate any Pokéstops near these locations using a lure, or activate any incense. Both of these results should attract a Corsola to your location, so long as the Pokéstop is within a mile of the coast, and you have an incense on while walking across a beach.

There is a one in 500 chance of capturing a standard Pokémon’s shiny version, so the odds are stacked against you to find a shiny Corsola.