Shiny Pokémon are available all over the place in Pokémon Go, but not every Pokémon has a shiny version. Developers Niantic release shiny versions in waves, meaning when a Pokémon initially releases, it likely does not have a shiny. Although, these versions will eventually release over time. Cottonee has been in the game for quite some time, and you can now catch the shiny version. Here’s what you need to know about how to catch a shiny Cottonee in Pokémon Go.

The shiny version for Cottonee released alongside the Lush Jungle event in Pokémon Go. The event will be happening from March 22 to 29 in your local time zone. When it does arrive, Cottonee will be spawning in one-star raid battles.

However, for this event exclusively, Cottonee will have a spotlight event over the weekend from March 26 to 2. Cottonee has an increased chance to appear in parks in your local area during the spotlight. You’ll want to visit any parks you live by to see if you can catch a Cottonee, with increased chances of being shiny for the event. We recommend using incense on your avatar or placing a lure on a Poké Stop to increase your chances of finding one in the wild.

Following the Lush Jungle event, Cottonee’s shiny form will remain available in Pokémon Go. You might have a more challenging time finding it outside of event hours, but there’s always a chance for a shiny version to appear.