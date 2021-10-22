How to catch a super size Pumpkaboo in Pokémon Go

There are certain ways you need to find and capture Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Not all of them appear in the same way. If you’re looking to catch a super size Pumpkaboo, you can only find it in a specific way. Here’s what you need to know if you’re looking to capture the super size version of Pumpkaboo.

There are four types of Pumpkaboo in Pokémon Go. All of them can appear in the wild, and you’ll be able to visually see the different sizes in the overworld, rather than capturing the Pokémon and having to wait to see its size. These are all of the Pumpkaboo sizes and what they look like in Pokémon Go.

Image via Niantic

The super size is the largest version of Pumpkaboo and has the best stats. If you plan to use Pumpkaboo’s evolved form, Gourgeist, in PvP or PvE battles, we highly recommend looking to acquire this version and evolve it. Although, the large size is only slightly different in stats.

Unfortunately, both the large and super size versions of Pumpkaboo are under the category of ‘lucky’ spawns. What that means is players have a low chance of finding it in the wild compared to the regular Pokémon spawns. The best way to increase the chances of these Pokémon appearing is to use incense and place lures on PokéStops whenever you have the opportunity. These are good ways to attract Pokémon to your position, giving you a chance to catch these versions. But, again, it might take you a bit of time.

Pumpkaboo only appears in the wild. The average size Pumpkaboo is the only version that appears in raids.