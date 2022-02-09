How to catch all Flabébé forms in Pokémon Go

The Pokémon you encounter in Pokémon Go are all slightly different. Some have better stats around them, making specific ones you catch far more appealing than others. However, for Flabébé, you’ll have the chance to find multiple in the wild, some with distinct color patterns and slight appearance changes. In this guide, we’ll cover how you can catch all of Flabébé’s forms in Pokémon Go and where you can find them.

There are five distinct forms of Flabébé with different flowers. You can find one with a red flower, blue, yellow, orange, or white. Unfortunately, you can only find those in specific parts of the world for the red, blue, and yellow colors. The red flower Flabébé will be spawning throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The blue flower Flabébé is spawning in the Asia-Pacific region. Finally, the yellow flower Flabébé will appear throughout the Americas.

Unless you have a way to directly connect with other players in the world or make your way to these locations, you will not be able to collect all forms of Flabébé in the wild.

However, the white and orange forms will appear worldwide. These forms will only appear for fortunate players, so they have a far lower chance of appearing throughout the world. These are not the shiny versions of Flabébé, but they are more difficult to find. These will be showing up throughout the world for everyone to catch potentially.

Beyond the color differences between these forms, they do not have different attacks or stats associated with them.