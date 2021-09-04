How to catch all Pokémon in Hoopa’s Arrival Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

The Hoopa’s Arrival event in Pokémon Go is all about revealing the tasks for the Season of Mischief Special Research project, Misunderstood Mischief, where players have the chance to capture Hoopa for the first time. This Mythical Pokémon will only be available for this task. During the Hoopa’s Arrival event, Psychic, Dark, and Ghost-type Pokémon will appear more frequently while your character uses incense. They will be appearing every hour and have a strict rotation of Pokémon. There will also be a Collection Challenge available that all players can complete during the event, from 11 AM to 5 PM in your local time zone. This guide breaks down all of the Pokémon you need to catch to complete Hoopa’s Arrival Collection Challenge.

All Pokémon in Hoopa’s Arrival Collection challenge

These are all of the Pokémon you need to catch to complete the challenge. They should all appear in the wild, but they will likely rotate out depending on the time. The schedule is Psychic-type Pokémon appearing from 11 to 12, 1 to 2, and 3 to 4, whereas Dark and Ghost-type Pokémon will be appearing from 12 to 1, 2 to 3, and 4 to 5.

We will be updating this guide as we learn about all of the Pokémon you need to capture for this challenge.