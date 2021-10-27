How to catch all Pondies in Sea of Thieves

Pondies can be a hard fish to find in Sea of Thieves if you don’t know where to look. As their name implies, all five Pondie variants can only be caught in certain freshwater ponds located on different islands. Pondies are tied with Splashtails for selling at the lowest price to The Hunter’s Call. However, they require no bait to catch, and the pool of potential fish you can catch at one of their resident ponds is limited to only Pondies. You can also reel them in faster since the fish have less room to swim.

This should make acquiring all of the Pondies relatively simple. That said, there is a catch — given that you have to fish for Pondies on an island, there’s a good chance that enemies will spawn and attack you while you’re fishing. We always recommend fishing with a larger crew to increase your odds of catching rarer fish. But in this case, we highly recommend you fish with at least one other person in your crew. That way one of you can break off to kill enemies so that the other doesn’t die while fishing.

Pond Locations

Island Coordinates Region Crescent Isle B-9 The Shores of Plenty Mermaid's Hideaway B-13 The Shores of Plenty Hidden Spring Keep I-8 The Shores of Plenty The Crow's Nest Fortress O-17 The Ancient Isles Devil's Ridge P-19 The Ancient Isles Kraken's Fall R-12 The Wilds The Devil's Thirst W-21 The Devil's Roar Cursewater Shores Y-13 The Devil's Roar Tribute Peak Y-3 The Shores of Gold Old Sailor Isle N/A Maiden Voyage

Though there are other ponds in Sea of Thieves, they are too small to fish in or don’t contain Pondies. You can usually find where a pond is located on each island above by going to your Map Table and zooming in on the island as much as possible. A small body of water should be visible on the island, which is the pond. If you plan on catching a lot of Pondies, it’s a good idea to take a Storage Crate with you to the island. That way you can store your fish and food in there for easy transport rather than constantly going back to your ship to drop off fish when your inventory hits the maximum of five. If you’re rich, one can be purchased from the Merchant Alliance for 17,500 Gold.

We also recommend fishing at Mermaid’s Hideaway for a few reasons: it’s in a pleasant Region, there is a rock you can fish on within the pond that protects you from melee-ranged enemy attacks, and you can fish for both Raven and Amethyst Islehoppers within the island’s title card if you get bored.

Charcoal Pondie

The Charcoal Pondie is the Base variant of Pondie, meaning you’ll likely see a lot of these on your journey to catch all of the Pondies. Since you can only catch Pondies in ponds and they all look pretty distinct from one another, you shouldn’t have much trouble identifying each variant (except at night, perhaps). That said, the Charcoal Pondie has a dark, purplish-black body with reddish-brown fins. One regular raw Charcoal Pondie sells for 75 Gold at Seaposts.

Orchid Pondie

The Orchid Pondie is the Common Pondie variant, so it shouldn’t be difficult to find. The Orchid stands out much more than the Charcoal, as its body is bright pink with bluish fins and white spots. Even at night, you shouldn’t have difficulty spotting this Pondie. If you do, consider adjusting your display or in-game brightness settings. One regular raw Orchid Pondie sells for 150 Gold at Seaposts.

Bronze Pondie

The Bronze Pondie is the Uncommon Pondie variant in Sea of Thieves. If you’re going for the Bright Pondie, you should see at least a few of these along the way (assuming you have average luck), but don’t be surprised if it takes a few casts before you see one. It should be easy to identify by its brown body, white belly, and white stripe along its length. One regular raw Bronze Pondie sells for 255 Gold at Seaposts.

Bright Pondie

The Bright Pondie is the Rare variant of Pondie. Unlike many other species’ Rare variant, the Bright Pondie does not have an albino color palette. Instead, this Pondie is a vibrant yellow with noticeably red fins. It also has white stripes on its underbelly and tailfin. While it’s easy enought to spot, it probably won’t be easy to find. You could find it on your first cast if you’re incredibly luck, but even with a larger crew, don’t be surprised if you fish for 30 minutes without seeing one. One regular raw Bright Pondie sells for 375 Gold at Seaposts.

Moonsky Pondie

The Moonsky is the Night variant of Pondie, which means you can only catch it at night. That said, it is pretty common at night, so you shouldn’t have trouble finding one. Keep recasting if a Moonsky doesn’t show up to find one sooner. You’ll notice it easily in the water due to its purplish-blue glow. One regular raw Moonsky Pondie sells for 150 Gold at Seaposts.

Keep an eye out during your journeys outside of fishing, as you can also stumble upon random fish in Shipwreck Barrels, Barrels of Plenty, Skeleton Ship Food Barrels, Rowboat Chests, and Storage Crates.