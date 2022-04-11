For a limited time during the Spring Into Spring 2022 event, you’ll have the opportunity to complete a Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go. The Collection Challenge contains various Pokémon featured in the event. By catching them all before time runs out, you’ll earn a Flower Crown Togetic encounter, giving you the chance to earn a shiny version of this Pokémon and a shiny Flower Crown Togekiss. In this guide, we’ll cover how to catch all Spring Into Spring 2022 Collection Challenge Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

The Spring Into Spring 2022 event will be held in your local area from April 12 to 18. You’ll have less than a week to catch all of the Pokémon featured in the Collection Challenge. If you do not, you’ll be unable to earn the rewards for catching them all.

All Spring Into Spring 2022 Collection Challenge Pokémon

These are all of the Pokémon you need to catch to finish the Spring Into Spring 2022 Collection Challenge and how to catch them.

Catch a Bunnelby – Wild

Catch a Flower Crown Buneary – Wild and Field Research tasks

Catch a Flower Crown Chansey – Lucky wild encounters and Field Research tasks

Catch a Flower Crown Eevee – Wild and Field Research tasks

Catch a Flower Crown Pikachu – Wild and Field Research tasks

Catch a Jigglypuff – Wild

Catch a Nidoran female – Wild

Catch a Nidoran male – Wild

Catch a Whismur – Wild

Many of these Pokémon encounters will be available in the wild. However, the Flower Crown Chansey will be the toughest capture. The only way to find this Pokémon is if you encounter it in the wild or during the Spring Into Spring 2022 field research tasks. However, it only happens if you’re lucky, which means players have a slim chance of finding this Pokémon, despite being available in the wild.