Finding the correct water source to catch fish in Final Fantasy XIV can be a little challenging. There are multiple sites for you to begin fishing, and you also need to figure out the best bait to catch a particular creature. For the Alnairan Salmon, there’s a specific location you can catch it in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker. In this guide, we will cover how to catch Alnairan Salmon in Final Fantasy XIV.

You’ll be requested to catch this fish for The Wandering Whale quest. You can find Alnairan Salmon in Thavnair, specifically to the west of Palaka’s Stand. You can access this location after you’ve worked your way through the Endwalker Main Scenario Quests.

When you arrive, head to the river to the west of Palaka’s Stand at coordinates (X:27.0, Y:17.9), or anywhere along this water stream that you can safely throw out your line. There are a handful of creatures at level 85 that wander this region. You’ll want to make sure you’re using Gold Salmon Roe, which you can purchase from Junkmongers all over Endwalker for 69 Gil.

You may have to wait a while for the Alnairan Salmon to spawn. Players have reported that they noticed it took a bit of time to reel the fish in, and it consistently appeared when you have two exclamation points over your character’s head.