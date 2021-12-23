How to catch Bergmite in Pokémon Go

Bergmite will be making its debut in Pokémon Go during the second part of the Winter Holiday 2021 event. You’ll have the chance to catch this Pokémon as you participate in the event, with a handful of ways to encounter this Pokémon. In this guide, we cover the best methods to meet Bergmite in Pokémon Go and how to earn candy during the event quickly.

There are multiple ways for you to encounter Bergmite. You can find it in the wild or by hatching 7km eggs. Of the two methods, we recommend seeing it in the wild over trying to hatch it from an egg. This is because the egg will take quite a bit of time and energy, whereas finding Bergmite in the wild is a bit easier.

However, it’s important to note that Bergmite is listed as a ‘lucky’ spawn, which means there’s a low chance you can find it in the wild. There are a few ways you can increase your chances of finding it. You can place incense on your avatar while you’re walking around, or you can find a PokéStop that you can wait next to, establishing a lure on it to bring it to your location. You can use both a standard lure and a Glacial lure to bring it to you.

Bergmite will primarily appear in the Winter Holiday 2021 part 2 event, but it could spawn in future events throughout the Season of Heritage. We highly recommend using its evolved form, Avalugg, in PvP.