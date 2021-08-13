How to catch Eevee in Pokémon Go

There are multiple Pokémon that you can find throughout Pokémon Go. Unfortunately, some of them are more common than others, and you might have to wait for a specific time of day to roll around before they appear. For example, suppose you’re on the search for Eevee. In that case, this adorable Pokémon is typically roaming around nearly everywhere, which means you might have to stretch your legs and explore your neighborhood a bit before it appears. This guide details the best way to find Eevee in Pokémon Go.

Eevee is a Normal-type Pokémon. Most of the Normal-types can be found in common areas, such as cities, neighborhoods, coffee shops, sports stadiums, and most populated regions. The problem with Normal-type Pokémon is they feel a little bit left in the background, but they are nearly everywhere. When it comes to Eevee, we recommend walking around your local neighborhood, visiting the many spawn locations you commonly see or taking a trip to a nearby park.

You can increase your chances of encountering Eevee by placing a standard lure on a Pokéstop where you can bring them directly to you. If you’d instead remain on the move, activating incense on your avatar is another suitable method. You don’t need to have these items active at the same time, though.

Eevee also commonly hatches from 1 km eggs. So if you have a bunch of those in your inventory, throw them into an incubator and see if you can hatch a few. Because Eevee has eight unique evolutions, it never hurts to have multiple versions.

The more time you spend in populated locations and cities, the better your chances of finding an Eevee in the wild. It’s also a Pokémon that sometimes appears in one-star raids, but it varies on the week, and it’s not always guaranteed.