How to catch Genesect with a Douse Drive in Pokémon Go

For a limited time in Pokémon Go, the mythical Pokémon Genesect will appear starting October 1 until the 12. During this time, it will have with a douse drive. Similar to many of the mythical and legendary Pokémon in the mobile game, it won’t be around forever. The last time we saw Genesect was in January, and during that time, it had a burn drive, making it completely different from the douse drive version. How can you catch Genesect with a Douse Drive?

The only way to find it will be from five-star raids. You’ll need to have a raid pass in your inventory to access this content, and you’re also going to need to have a few friends with you to make sure you can complete it. While some of the best players in the game might be able to finish this battle by themselves, a majority of the players looking to add Genesect with a Douse Drive to their collection will need some backup. Remote Raid Passes are helpful to find other players to assist you.

While the shiny version of Genesect with a Douse Drive won’t appear, it will learn the exclusive move Techno Blast as a Water-type. Techno Blast is an exclusive charged move for Genesect that only it can learn, and the attack comes in various unique types, such as Genesect with a Burn Drive where Techno Blast was a Fire-type move. A regular Genesect will not be able to learn this move.

You also need to make sure you can beat Genesect in a five-star raid. While it does have a douse drive, and Techno Blast is a Water-type move, it’s still a Bug and Steel-type Pokémon.