How to catch Machop during December 2021 Community Day in Pokémon Go

The December 2021 Community Day has arrived in Pokémon Go, giving players a rare opportunity to try encountering many Pokémon that appeared in the previous Community Day events. If you missed out on one from 2020 or 2021, now’s a good time to jump in on it. One Pokémon you can catch during this time is Machop, but it won’t appear too often. In this guide, we will cover how to catch Machop during the December 2021 Community Day event in Pokémon Go and how to best find it.

The only way you’ll be able to find Machop during the event is in the wild. It won’t appear as a Pokémon from the eggs, and it won’t appear in raids. You’ll want to explore your local neighborhoods trying to find it, increasing your chances by placing incense on your character or by setting a lure on a PokéStop you can frequently visit. Both are suitable methods to try finding a Machop in your local area. The December 2021 Community Day event will be from December 18 to 19 from 11 AM to 5 PM in your local time zone, but you’ll receive rewards and bonuses from December 17 to 20.

Machop has an increased chance of spawning in the wild on Saturday, December 18. If you’re trying to farm Machop candy or want to add a shiny version of Machop to your collection, this will be the best time to do that. After Saturday, it can still appear in the wild on Sunday but has a decreased chance of doing so because of the other Pokémon spawns. Make sure to grab as many Machop as you can on Saturday, December 18 for the December 2021 Community Day event.