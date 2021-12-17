How to catch Magikarp during December 2021’s Community Day in Pokémon Go

There are several Pokémon you can catch during the Pokémon Go December 2021 Community Day event, celebrating the many events throughout 2020 and 2021. The Pokémon featured in the event showed up in the others, and if you want a chance to capture a powerful Gyarados, you’ll need to find a Magikarp during this event. You need a lot of Magikarp to evolve it into a Gyarados, though. This guide covers how to catch Magikarp during December 2021’s Community Day event in Pokémon Go.

Unfortunately, you won’t find a Magikarp in the wild during the event. Instead, the best way to encounter a Magikarp will be to locate it in raids or eggs. The raid battles are a bit more straightforward because you can see if you’re about to battle against a Magikarp or not. For the eggs, you need to make sure you’re trying to a hatch 2km egg while you walk around, and there’s a chance it might not be Magikarp. There are a handful of other Pokémon you could encounter.

While raids might be easier, the 2km egg encounters for Magikarp might be the best way to find one because eggs are easier to get. You’ll need to have raid passes at the ready or remote raid passes if you want to raid.

You’ll need to consider your options wisely, and you might do well by trying to trade with other players if they captured more Magikarp than you could.