How to catch Pokémon featured during 2021’s Community Days in Pokemon Go

The December 2021 Community Day event for Pokémon Go has plenty of powerful Pokémon spawning throughout the entire event. If you missed out on any Pokémon Community Day events in 2020 or 2021, this is a great opportunity to catch up and hunt down any Pokémon you’re missing or acquire more Candy for your ideal choices. If you purchased the Special Ticket for the December 2021 event, there’s a task where you need to capture Pokémon from 2021 Community Day. In this guide, we cover how to catch Pokémon featured during 2021’s Community Days in Pokémon Go.

This task appears three times during the Special Ticket. If you want to unlock your Elite Fast Tm or the Elite Charge TM by completing the ticket, you’ll need to finish up this task several times. It’s important to know which Pokémon appeared during the 2021 Community Day events.

These are all of the Pokémon that were featured during 2021’s Community Day events in Pokémon Go.

Duskull

Eevee

Fletchling

Gible

Machop

Oshawott

Roselia

Shinx

Snivy

Swablu

Tepig

These Pokémon will be appearing during the December 2021 Community Day event. You can find them all in the wild, which means you’ll need to explore your local neighborhood to find them. You can increase your chances of locating them by placing incense on your character or by adding a lure to a PokéStop to bring them to you. Both are reliable methods to find these 11 Pokémon.

It also means any Community Day Pokémon you hatch from an egg or a raid that are not these listed Pokémon don’t count towards your total. Because you can find them all in the wild, it shouldn’t take you too much time.