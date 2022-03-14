There will be four types of Oricorio appearing throughout Pokémon Go as the Pokémon debuts during the Festival of Colors 2022 event. You’ll be able to find it in the wild alongside the other Pokémon you typically see in your neighborhoods, along with the other Pokémon with increased spawns for the event. One of the forms of Oricorio appearing will be the Sensu Style Oricorio. Here’s what you need to know about how to catch Sensu Style Oricorio in Pokémon Go.

Oricorio’s form will vary based on your location in the world. For those trying to hunt down Sensu Style Oricorio, you’ll need to be in the Asia and Pacific region of the world. If you are within these regions, you’ll find Sensu Style Oricorio spawning in the wild. You can increase your chances of finding it during the Festival of Colors 2022 event by using incense on our avatar or placing a lure on a Poké Stop.

If you are outside of this region, you’ll find one of the other forms of Oricorio spawning. The only way to obtain Sensu Style Oricorio is to find it in the Asia and Pacific regions or to trade it with another player who has visited this area. We believe the Oricorio Pokémon will be appearing throughout the world during special events held in the future, but for now, during the Festival of Colors 2022 event, Oricorio’s many forms will be region locked.