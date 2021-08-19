How to catch Wooloo in Pokémon Go

There’s a plethora of Pokémon to catch in Pokémon Go. Some of them are so common that you give up catching them, while others are so rare that you’d travel across the country to even be in with a chance at catching them. However, it’s always good to know how rare a Pokémon is before you pass it by, just in case you’ll never see it again. This guide covers how to catch Wooloo, one of the Pokémon added to the franchise with Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Wooloo is a Normal-type Pokémon that you’ll find in the same places most Normal-type Pokémon hang out. Head to cities, more built-up areas, even your local coffee shop. Normal-type Pokémon are pretty much everywhere, so you don’t need to do anything special to find a Wooloo.

You may also come across Wooloo in one-star raids, but this will vary from week to week. What you won’t be doing is finding Wooloo hatching from eggs because, at this time, they can’t be hatched. This means that if you’re desperate for them, you need to get out there and find them. If you’re on the move, be sure to use some Incense to attract more Pokémon to you, rather than you having to go out and hunt them all down. Alternatively, use a Lure on a PokéStop and have the Wooloo come to you.

However, during Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield, between 10 AM PT August 20 and 8 PM PT August 31, Wooloo will have an increased spawn rate. You’ll see it around a lot more, so walk wherever you usually do, explore new places, or go and sit and have a drink near a Pokéstop, and you will be inundated with Wooloo. You probably won’t even need to drop a lure. During this event, you can also pick up themed Research Tasks from PokéStops. If you complete one, you’ll be in with a chance of encountering a Wooloo. This is a better bet if you haven’t got time to keep looking at your phone, but you can clock in a lot of steps.