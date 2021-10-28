How to change car setups in NASCAR 21: Ignition

If you’re struggling to gain traction in NASCAR 21: Ignition, perhaps you need to change the car setup. Car setups affect how your car will act during a race, which, needless to say, is important. Here’s how you can change the car setup.

To do this, you will need to go into the Datapad prior to entering the track for a practice or race. Then, scroll over to the Car Setup.

There are five different options, and those are as follows:

Tight

The front tires will lose traction before the rear tires. The nose of the car slides towards the retaining walls.

Screenshot from Gamepur

2nd Tier

Screenshot from Gamepur

Stable

The car will feel balanced. Neither the front nor the rear tires lose traction first.

Screenshot from Gamepur

4th Tier

The rear tires will lose traction before the front tires. The tail of the car slides towards the retaining walls.

Screenshot from Gamepur

Loose

Screenshot from Gamepur

Keep in mind that in NASCAR 21: Ignition, you do not have the option to create a custom setup. You will only be able to use of these five setups for in-game racing.