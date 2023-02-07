How to change character appearance in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with magic and endless possibilities for you to be who you want to be. As such, it is important to make your character look the part. After going through the process of character creation, you may find yourself wanting to change up your style. When this happens, you can only turn to one place to get a fresh change of look. This guide will show you how to change your character’s appearance in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to change your character’s appearance in Hogwarts Legacy

Whenever you are feeling like you want to change up your character’s style from what you chose at the start of the game, there is no better place to go than Hogsmeade. This small town is near Hogwarts and is the only place with shops that you can visit to purchase new items and change your appearance. You won’t be able to reach Hogsmeade until you have completed the first few quests in the game. As part of the story, you will get a personal student companion to accompany you to Hogsmeade to collect items. After this, you can fast travel there via the Floo system.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two shops that can help with your character’s appearance in Hogsmeade; Madam Snelling’s Tress Emporium and Gladrag’s Wizardwear. First off, Gladrag’s is the clothing shop where you can purchase additional gear. You can also find gear throughout the game in chests and other areas. Purchasing your gear is not required.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Madam Snelling’s Tress Emporium is in the northern part of the town and is where you can go to alter your character’s hair and facial features. This shop allows you to alter your hair, brows, hair color, complexion, eye color, and scars. There are plenty of options to choose from but you cannot change your character’s body or face shape, these selections are permanent and cannot be altered. Any changes made at Madam Snelling’s will cost you so make sure to have plenty of money on you before you go.