How to change Giratina’s forme in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Giratina is just one of the many legendary Pokémon you will discover on your journey across Hisui. Like the other legendary Pokémon, Giratina is able to change its form from its Altered Forme to its Origin Forme. Of course, you will have to get Giratina first. Here is how you change Giratina’s forme in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

How to obtain Giratina

Screenshot by Gamepur

Giratina may be one of the last Pokémon you obtain in the game. This is because you can’t actually catch it until you have beaten the game and the post-credit portion of the game. During the post-credit portion of the game, you will fight Giratina. After you defeat it, Giratina will disappear. Now you can hunt down Giratina and you will get the On the Trail of Giratina request. During this time, you can find Giratina hiding out in Turnback Cave in the northwest corner of the Cobalt Coastlands.

How to change Giratina’s forme

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make your way to Turnback Cave and you will find Giratina waiting for you in its Origin Forme. Start a battle and capture Giratina. Make sure to have Pokémon that know fairy, ghost, or dark-type moves to make the fight easier. After you catch Giratina, you will receive the Griseous Core. This item will appear in the Key Items section of your satchel. Select it in the menu and select Giratina in your party to have Giratina change formed.