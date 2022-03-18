There are a lot of Jobs in Stranger of Paradise — 28 Jobs, to be exact, including a bonus Job unlocked by beating the game. All Jobs are equally useful in combat, including the Basic Jobs, but with so many Jobs, you may be wondering how to actually change things up. Maybe you tried Swordsman but unlocked Ronin and want to test your hanzo steel? Here’s how to change Jobs in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you access your start menu outside of combat, head to Battle Settings. From here, highlight the Jobs section up top and select it. Then, you can pick any of the Jobs you have unlocked. This doesn’t work during combat, as you are locked in whenever an enemy is aggro-ed onto you. You can have two Jobs equipped, and you can swap between them at will by pressing the Triangle button.

Job Changing is the core of Stranger of Paradise, as many encounters require certain archetypes for success — especially at the higher levels and difficulties. If you test out a boss encounter and find out that your current loadout isn’t working, you can easily swap your Jobs around to better suit the situation. Or, if you are playing online, you may need to swap a Job out because one of your teammates is already playing the Job.