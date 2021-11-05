How to change the camera angle in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 offers a number of different camera angle options. One puts the user right in the seat of the wheel, while others give the full view of your vehicle, plus the road and the other cars around you. Forza Horizon 5 players can choose from a variety of different options, but how can you change the camera angle? There are multiple ways to do it, and here’s what you can do.

The best way to change the Forza Horizon 5 camera angle is while you are out on the roads. While driving, you can click RB on the controller to change the view of the camera in FH5. There are a variety of different views, ranging from the bumper view, to the cockpit, to far and near chase angles.

Click RB until you find the angle that’s right for you, and then stop until you find the one that works best.

Alternatively, you can also physically change the camera angle in the main menu. Press pause to enter to the menu, and select the Settings tab. Scroll down to the ‘HUD and Gameplay’ section, and locate the ‘Camera View’ setting. Then, use the left stick to go through the different options.