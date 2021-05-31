One of the fun things about playing games is coming up with funny names to call yourself in game. They can work off well known memes, in-jokes for your team, or just be inspired by popular media that you like. Nobody wants to be the same person forever, however, and thankfully Valorant allows you to change your display name.

The only downside to this is that Riot has changed how the handle the many games that they now publish. You no longer have an account for different games, but you instead have a single account for everything. These Riot accounts are where you can change your name in Valorant, rather than in the game itself.

How to change your display name in Valorant

To change your name, make sure that Valorant is not running and that you are not logged in to the game anywhere. Log in to your Riot account here, navigate to the Riot ID tab at the top of the page, and type in your new name.

It is also possible to change your tag line, which acts similar to a clan tag in the game. You cannot do this endlessly, and can only make a change to your name and tagline once every 30 days.