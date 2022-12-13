How to change your username in Fortnite – Account name change

All gamers know that moment when they wish they would’ve picked a different user name or gamer tag in a game. Something cooler than what you’ve got already, or something more jokey to make that last streak even funnier. Historically, changing your username in games was a paid feature, but nowadays, most services offer ways to do it, albeit with a timed grace period to avoid constant changing. Such is the case with Epic’s iconic battle royale Fortnite. So if you’re wondering how to change your display name in Fortnite, follow our simple steps and you’ll be fragging again in no time.

How to change your Fortnite display name

Picking a new display name for your Fortnite account comes with a few strings attached. That’s because your Fortnite name is intrinsically linked to your Epic account’s name as well, so changing one affects the other. There are two ways that you can do this, either through the Epic Games website or through their launcher. Once you’ve changed your display name, you won’t be able to change it again for two weeks afterward.

How to change your Fortnite name through the Epic Games website

Go to the Epic Games website and sign in to your account. Once logged in, click on your user name in the upper right corner of the screen. Click on ‘Account’ from the drop-down menu. Under the ‘General’ tab, you’ll see your Display Name. Click on the pencil icon next to it to change your Display Name. Click on the blue ‘Save Changes’ button once you’re happy with your new name.

How to change your Fortnite name through the Epic Games launcher

Log into the Epic Games launcher on your PC. Once logged in, click on your user name in the lower left corner of the app. Click on ‘Manage Account’ from the offered options. This will take you to your account settings on the Epic Games website. Under the ‘General’ tab, you’ll see your Display Name. Click on the pencil icon next to it to change your Display Name. Click on the blue ‘Save Changes’ button once you’re happy with your new name.

How to change your Fortnite name on Playstation, Xbox and Switch

Unfortunately for the console players, the way to change your Fortnite display name is much less straightforward, because your Epic account is superseded by your console’s login information. That means that you will have to change your PSN and Xbox names respectively in order for them to appear changed in Fortnite.

This does not include Nintendo Switch players, who are able to change their Fortnite names using the same website method as the PC players and following the instructions that we’ve outlined above.