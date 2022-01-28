How to check your research tasks in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There are no shortage of things to do in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. In addition to requests from the people Jubilife Village, there’s absolutely no way you can remember the sheer number of research tasks you have from the Survey Corps, especially when you consider you have numerous tasks per Pokémon species. Fortunately, the game does not expect you to be able to keep track of it all off the top of your head. Mercifully, Game Freak has made it easy to check your research tasks in two distinct settings.

One way to check your tasks is by looking at your Pokédex, where you can look at all your tasks for all the Pokémon species you’ve encountered so far. You can check your Pokédex at any time using the down arrow button. After you open the Pokédex with A, use the A button again to find the research tasks, which are symbolized by a checkmark in the upper lefthand corner. You can scroll through the species you’ve seen and caught with the left joystick and easily view research tasks for each without having to change tabs again.

Additionally, you can also check outstanding research tasks for a Pokémon as you happen to chance upon them in the wild. Use the ZL button and focus on them, then press the down button to open the Pokédex directly to that species’ page. The Pokédex will automatically turn to the research tab. It’s an easy way to assess what you need to do in the moments before catching and/or battle!